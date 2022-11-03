Aniplex And TYPE-MOON announced that a demo of Witch on the Holy Night for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. This trial version will allow us to preview a small portion of the visual novel, but it will not be possible to transfer the progress made within the full game. In addition to the demo, the software house has released a new trailer that has as its protagonist Touko Aozakiand you can find it at the end of the article.

I remind you that the console version of Witch on the Holy Night will be available worldwide starting from next 8 December on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can find out more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Witch on the Holy Night – Touko Aozaki

Source: Aniplex, TYPE-MOON Street Gematsu