Aniplex announces a special digital event dedicated to the opening of pre-orders for Witch on the Holy Night. The event will be held next April 27th at 1:00 pm (Italian time) and can be followed on YouTube. Among the participants there will be voice actors Yuusuke Kobayashi And Chika Anzai, but no further details have been released at the moment. So we just have to wait.

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu