The court fined a “witch” from St. Petersburg 500 thousand rubles after deceiving 44 people

A resident of St. Petersburg, Raisa Kuznetsova, who was known as a witch, received a fine of 500 thousand rubles for deceiving more than 40 people. She provided services in the occult without possessing the skills, they said. Telegram-channel of the joint press service of the regional courts.

“Kuznetsova was committed a number of crimes, where all the victims (44 people) suffered damage totaling at least 1,998,907 rubles,” the press service said, adding that the defendant admitted guilt and reimbursed the funds.

The accused posted an advertisement for the provision of magical services on social networks in 2021. One of the victims who fell for an unprofessional “witch” was a man from Volgograd, who, wanting to save a relative from drug addiction, transferred 13 thousand rubles to the woman. Kuznetsova did not solve the problem, but embezzled the money, as in a number of other similar crimes.

