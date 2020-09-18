The 31st festival of new Russian cinema “Kinotavr 2020” has ended in Sochi. Jury of the main competition led by director Boris Khlebnikov chose the best of the 13 films presented in the program. Most prizes went to the Yakut “Scarecrow” Dmitry Davydov and “Kitoboyu” Philip Yuriev…

What’s the best movie?

The main prize of the main competition was won by Dmitry Davydov’s painting “The Scarecrow”. Davydov is one of the most titled representatives of Yakut cinema; his films “Bonfire in the Snow” and “There Is No God But Me” received prestigious prizes at Russian and international festivals. At the same time, the Yakut film took part in Sochi for the first time – and immediately became the best.

In a small Yakut village lives a woman whom all the neighbors hate (she is played by Valentina-Chyskyyrai Romanova, for whom this role is a debut in a movie). But this woman has a gift for treating serious illnesses, and therefore those who need her help constantly come to her. The woman herself has a complicated family history, she is looking for a long-lost child, but cannot find him, despite the help of the district police officer.

“Scarecrow” got two more awards from “Kinotavr” – the prize of the Guild of Historians of Cinema and Film Critics named after Daniil Dondurei, and Valentina-Chyskyyrai Romanova became the best actress of the choice of a professional jury.

What awards went to “Kitoboy”

Debut film by Philip Yuriev, course graduate Alexey Uchitel, participated in one of the programs of the Venice Film Festival 2020 and won in its section.

The film tells the story of a teenager from a distant Chukchi village of whalers (played by a non-professional actor Vladimir Onokhov) who fell in love with an American girl entertaining clients in an erotic video chat. Falling in love soon turned into an obsession, and the boy decides at all costs to get to the United States – it’s a stone’s throw from Alaska – to meet this girl and confess his love to her.

At Kinotavr, Kitoboyu, like the Scarecrow, won three prizes. The film received a diploma from the Guild of Historians of Cinema and Film Critics, Yuriev won an award for directing, and Onokhov was recognized as the best actor.

How the rest of the awards were distributed

The jury diploma – for a real movie made with respect for the audience – was awarded to the comedy Mikhail Segal “Deeper”, which tells the story of a theater director (Alexander Pal), who introduced elements of Russian theater into porn, and then was called upon to save Russia.

The best debut was the first full-length work of the musician and screenwriter Anastasia Palchikova “Masha” – her memories of her own childhood, which fell on the 90s of the last century.

Best Screenplay was awarded to the picture Ivan I. Tverdovsky “Conference” is the first artistic rethinking of the terrorist attack in the theater center on Dubrovka in October 2002. And the award for the best music for the film went to the OQJAV group for their work on the screen version of the play “The Man from Podolsk”; group lead singer Vadik Korolev played the main role in this tape.

Drama won the Best Cinematography Award Anna Melikyan “Three” – stories of a love triangle played by Konstantin Khabensky, Julia Peresild and Victoria Isakova; picture operator – Nikolay Zheludovich…

Audience Choice Award was announced earlier – drama won the audience vote Oksana Karas “Doctor Lisa”, the story of a day in the life of a philanthropist and head of a charitable foundation Elizaveta Glinka.

Kinotavr 2020 was held from 11 to 18 September.