Home page politics

Split

Left leader Janine Wissler in the Bundestag. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

The decision follows the resignation of co-boss Susanne Hennig-Wellsow.

Berlin – After the surprising resignation of co-leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, Left Party leader Janine Wissler wants to continue running the party alone for the time being.

This was announced by a party spokesman after a crisis meeting of the federal executive board late Wednesday evening of the German Press Agency. Wissler accepted a corresponding request from the federal executive board. dpa