M.ith a top duo that reflects the breadth of the party, the Left Party is campaigning for the Bundestag. The new party chairman Janine Wissler and the co-parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, introduced themselves on Monday as the leaders of the election campaign. The duo could hardly be more balanced, they are so different.

Wissler, 39 years old, comes from Hesse, was a long member of the Trotskyist splinter group Marx21 and represents the left wing of the party, which is critical of government. Bartsch, 63 years old, comes from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, was still a member of the SED, and since the reunification of the PDS and then the Left has served as Federal Treasurer and Federal Managing Director, before he succeeded Gregor Gysi at the head of the parliamentary group. He belongs to the moderate reformer wing of the party, which advocates government responsibility and alliances, especially with the SPD.

When they were presented as the top candidates on Monday, Wissler and Bartsch gave a double-digit result as an election target – but currently the left is only six to eight percent in surveys. In order to achieve the desired result, both rely on the party’s usual focus on the question of social justice.

The candidates are silent about NATO

The two top candidates hardly commented on foreign and security policy, which would be the biggest issue in a coalition with the Greens and the SPD. For example, they did not mention the left’s stance on NATO. The Greens chairman Robert Habeck recently called for a commitment to NATO from the left in the event of such an alliance. Wissler had described the statement as “strange”. On Monday it remained with general commitments to peace policy and disarmament. Wissler said, however, that her party would not join a federal government that would send “the Bundeswehr to combat missions abroad”.

Bartsch and Wissler also remained silent on the question of a possible green-red-red alliance. But Bartsch did not give up swipes at the SPD. The social democrats have “a credibility problem” because the social democrats have not pushed through their demands, such as a higher minimum wage. He recalled an earlier election campaign of the FDP, which had presented the then chairman Guido Westerwelle as a candidate for chancellor with the election target of 18 percent.

The fact that the SPD, which currently achieves less than 18 percent in the polls, proclaims Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as candidate for Chancellor, has “a certain irony”. To the Greens, Bartsch said that the red-red-green alliance in Berlin shows that a different policy with the Greens than that in black-green alliances is possible. Bartsch and Wissler attached importance to the fact that the left was about a “change of direction” in politics, not about changing some “adjusting screws”. “We do not want to go back to the normal capitalist state before Corona,” said Wissler.

When it comes to its body and stomach issue, social policy, the left relies on the tried and tested. Bartsch called for a major tax reform with a higher burden on top earners, who should also pay a one-off property tax. Wissler called for the abolition of Hartz IV and an increase in the minimum wage to 13 euros, which means that the Left has exceeded the SPD’s demand by one euro. In addition, the pension from 67 is to be abolished and the retirement age to be reduced to 65 again. Wissler also called for a nationwide rent cap and a six-year rent freeze. The left also supports the Berlin referendum for the expropriation of large real estate groups.

Local transport for free

Both top candidates also highlighted the importance of climate protection, with the left seeing it primarily as part of the social issue. Wissler said Germany had to become climate neutral by 2035. To achieve this, local public transport must be expanded and be able to be used by citizens “in the future for free”. Germany had to become a “railway country”, there had to be high-speed trains between the big cities so that “nobody had to fly from Frankfurt to Stuttgart”.

Bartsch said the Corona crisis had shown “a dramatic split” in society. The left campaigns for the real service providers from the nurse to the parcel deliverer. “We fight for millions who are fobbed off with mini-wages”. Wissler called for the patents for the corona vaccines to be released, as this is the only way to successfully fight the pandemic worldwide.