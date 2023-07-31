Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

Split

Will ex-Federal Transport Minister Scheuer be asked to pay after the car toll has burst? Successor Wissing initiates an investigation.

Berlin – The bursting of the car toll could now – around four years after it failed – have consequences for the Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU), who was responsible at the time. His successor Volker Wissing (FDP) has announced that possible claims for damages will be thoroughly examined. The federal government has to pay a total of 243 million euros to the operators once planned.

Possible claims for damages against Scheuer: Wissing has the “degree of negligence” examined

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing announced that he would examine possible claims for damages against his predecessor Andreas Scheuer. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

“We can’t just put the file aside at 243 million euros,” said Wissing German Press Agency (dpa). A claim to Scheuer should therefore be examined carefully. “We have an external expert report drawn up to clarify legal issues. Ultimately, this is not a political question, but a legal question. To do this, the degree of negligence must be examined,” said the FDP politician.

As a minister, he also has to protect the financial interests of the Federal Republic of Germany, said Wissing. “And if there should be a possibility of taking recourse against someone, then it would be my job to ensure that these recourse claims are enforced and not just the files are put in the basement”. The ministry had already announced in principle that it would examine possible recourse claims against Scheuer.

Does Scheuer have to be liable for financial damage caused by car tolls? Wissing: “You have to see that”

“The report will enable us to say with a clear conscience why recourse is possible or not possible in this specific case,” says Wissing. There was no question that damage had occurred: “You can quantify it precisely. For a legal responsibility and thus a recourse, however, further conditions must be met”. The external report should work this out and then check whether they are available in the specific case, according to the Federal Minister of Transport.

For example, it must be found out whether there is a legal basis for the recourse claim against Scheuer. “You have to see that. But I don’t want to expose myself to the accusation that I didn’t do it with the utmost care,” Wissing made clear. “Then we know all the details and can then also explain to the public why we decide one way or the other and can then also refer to an external evaluation”. This is a matter of care. It will be some time before the report is complete

Car toll disaster: Claims for damages against Andreas Scheuer are legally difficult

From a legal point of view, however, a recourse claim against Andreas Scheuer is considered difficult. In 2019, the scientific service of the Bundestag wrote in an analysis that Article 34 of the Basic Law allows the state to take recourse against the “acting official” in cases of intent or gross negligence. However, this requires a corresponding law or a contractual basis. Such a regulation exists for federal civil servants, but the Federal Ministers Act relevant to federal ministers does not provide for such a possibility.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Judgment of the ECJ classified car toll as unlawful – operators demanded 560 million euros

The car toll – a prestige project of the CSU in the federal government at the time – was classified as illegal and stopped after a judgment by the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The main sticking point was that, according to the model, only domestic drivers for toll payments should be fully relieved of vehicle tax. Scheuer had already concluded the operator contracts at the end of 2018, even before there was final legal certainty at the ECJ.

After the federal government subsequently terminated the contracts with the operators, the operators initially demanded around 560 million euros in damages. After an arbitral tribunal, payments of 243 million euros were agreed. The opposition at the time warned in the last election period that the failure of the toll would cost millions.

Car toll disaster: The investigative committee could not prove Scheuer lying or manipulation

After the car toll failed, Andreas Scheuer asserted that he had acted lawfully. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

During the last legislative period, an investigative committee of the Bundestag also dealt with the failure of the toll and the resulting financial consequences. Scheuer violated budgetary and public procurement law, according to the accusation from the opposition. Some politicians, such as the current NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens), called for Scheuer’s resignation.

Conclusion of the report of the committee of inquiry ► Although there were indications that the project was in compliance with EU law, the risk that still existed, including a complete failure of the car toll before the ECJ, “should have been of greater importance in the risk assessment,” it said in the report. This applies in particular to the financial consequences of dismissal solely for regulatory reasons. ► The committee of inquiry described the decision by Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer to sign the operator contract before the ECJ judgment as “reasonable”. However, he points out that a later signing would have been legally possible. ► Witnesses stated in the committee that there had been an offer from the intended operators to wait until after the verdict to sign the contract. According to the committee, this question could not be clarified. ► Also a “lie, deliberate concealment or manipulation” could not be “credibly proven” to Scheuer or his ministry, according to the conclusion of the report. ► The committee was critical of budgetary issues, in particular that “the budgetary review in December 2018 was carried out under great time pressure”. ► In its conclusion, the investigative committee states that a violation of public procurement law could neither be refuted nor confirmed “with absolute certainty”. Source: Bundestag

The CSU politician in turn asserted that he had acted lawfully and rejected all allegations. Opposite the newspapers Media Group Bavaria Scheuer asserted that he could “understand” the displeasure, but that the toll was “neither a CSU nor a Scheuer project”. (mg, with dpa)