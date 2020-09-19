The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economics, Volker Wissing, is the new FDP General Secretary. The party congress in Berlin elected him on Saturday with 82.76 percent of the vote. One year before the federal election in 2021, he will replace the previous incumbent Linda Teuteberg.

FDP leader Christian Lindner wants to reorganize his party in terms of personnel and thematically before the federal election. Teuteberg is considered too cautious in the political debate.

Wissing said in his application speech that the country was in an economic crisis. Germany has already gone through the worst economic crises and achieved an economic miracle. At that time the country was successful because politicians held back.

Creativity of the individual was in demand at the time, not a uniform concept of the state. Even today, the state must quickly withdraw its fingers from the economy, said Wissing. Today entrepreneurship is again required. “Private before the state” is the motto, he made clear.

Wissing was elected at an extraordinary party congress that was practically integrated into a regular party congress. Due to the corona pandemic, special safety precautions and organizational measures have been taken. According to the information, no guests and no exhibitors were invited. Only delegates, media representatives and employees came under strict rules.

Not all of the 662 delegates were present. Ultimately, according to the information, there were around 560 delegates, around 100 stayed at home. However, they could transfer their voting rights to delegates present. (dpa)