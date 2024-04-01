bFederal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) expects long-distance trains to be more punctual at Christmas time. As soon as the first corridor, the Riedbahn between Frankfurt am Main and Mannheim, is renovated, rail customers will notice improvements, he told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Monday. This will be the case for the coming Christmas traffic.

For the current year, the railway recently set itself the goal of a punctuality rate of 70 percent in long-distance transport. Last year it was 64 percent. A train is considered to be on time if it is less than six minutes late.

Wissing told the Funke newspapers that the so-called Riedbahn between Frankfurt am Main and Mannheim was currently responsible for “a lot” of train delays. “Every seventh long-distance train passes this route. Due to the poor condition, there is at least one operational disruption every day,” said the FDP politician.

Billions invested in rail

At the end of the year the situation “will be better,” the Federal Transport Minister continued. “Once the Riedbahn is renovated, there should at least be no more network-related operational disruptions there. And that in turn has a positive impact throughout the entire network.”

The Riedbahn is the first section of the route that the railway is tackling as part of the so-called general renovation. According to Wissing, a total of around 16.3 billion euros will flow into rail this year, primarily into the renovation of sections of the route.

The new building is being pushed forward despite resistance from the population, he told the Funke newspapers. However, the focus is on finding a solution to capacity losses in the existing rail network. “The railway assumes that it will have 20 percent more capacity in the existing network after the corridor renovation,” said Wissing.







According to Wissing, there are more than 38,000 kilometers of rail in Germany. According to him, planned new routes are planned to be 1,000 kilometers long.