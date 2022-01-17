Home page politics

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Transport Minister Volker Wissing has reiterated his opposition to a general speed limit.

Berlin – Minister of Transport Volker Wissing has confirmed his rejection of a general speed limit. The FDP politician said on Monday at the “Handelsblatt” energy summit in Berlin that he understood that the topic was on people’s minds. “But it’s a topic that doesn’t solve the problems in the mobility sector, especially in the car sector, at all. It’s a very small topic, even if it’s a very emotional topic.” At the request of the FDP, the traffic light coalition spoke out against a general speed limit on motorways.

Wissing said he was relying on the use of more digital traffic control systems, on the digital control of traffic flows. CO2 savings could be achieved better with intelligent, digitally controlled traffic control than with a “rigid” speed limit coming from the analogue world. “What bothers people about the general speed limit is this rigid specification,” said Wissing. “There are not only supporters, there are also critics, and they say: It bothers us if I have a free highway and then get flashed at 135. And vice versa, you have to understand that a busy highway with an unlimited speed can pose a risk.” Wissing went on to say that intelligent control is better than a “hard, analogue ban” because it is also much easier to incorporate measures to save CO2.

Wissing said in general that the transport sector must make a major contribution in order to achieve climate goals. “We must act,” said the minister. Waiting is not an option. Strong, attractive local public transport is needed, a strong railway, climate-neutral trucks, attractive and safe cycle paths and footpaths and a switch to climate-neutral mobility in the car sector. Wissing once again made it clear that the technology available for this is e-mobility, but that one wants to remain “technology-neutral”. A priority topic is the faster development of a nationwide fast charging network for electric cars. (dpa)