DIn the opinion of Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, Germany must take the path to climate neutrality with a technology-open and innovation-friendly policy. “We can only advance our country with concrete proposals and not with climate blah-blah,” he said on Saturday in Mainz at the Rhineland-Palatinate FDP party conference, where he was confirmed as state chairman. In his keynote speech, he gave digs at the Greens, with whom the FDP sits at the coalition table both at federal and state level. He only touched on state politics.

Traffic on the rails and on the road will continue to increase in Germany, said Wissing. There are many ways to achieve climate-neutral mobility, not just one. In his opinion, the importance of the car will not decrease, but rather increase slightly. “We cannot secure our climate goals without synthetic fuels,” he said, referring to the discussion in the EU about future drive types for cars. “It’s about having climate-neutral and affordable vehicles.” One should not concentrate on just one type of drive such as the electric battery. “We want to keep this country open to any technical innovation,” he said.

The EU vote on the planned end for new cars with combustion engines from 2035 was postponed last week due to additional demands from Germany. Wissing had requested a proposal from the EU Commission on how climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels, could be used in combustion engines after 2035.