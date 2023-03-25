VBefore the coalition committee on Sunday evening, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) called for the Greens to give in to the expansion of the road infrastructure. “I hope the Greens give up their blockade attitude,” said Wissing of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” on Saturday with a view to the motorway dispute. “There should actually be a consensus that the approval procedures for many infrastructure projects should be accelerated.”

“We shouldn’t demonize the autobahns, by the way, we can’t transport wind turbines without them,” Wissing admonished the coalition partner. The traffic light has been arguing for months about a law to speed up infrastructure projects.

“I don’t want to send society into a traffic jam”

The Minister of Transport assured that his road construction projects are not about ideology, but about the real needs of the population. Goods traffic on the road will grow by 54 percent by 2051. “We have to be honest here. I don’t want to send society into a traffic jam and I don’t want to endanger prosperity and jobs,” Wissing told NOZ.

The FDP politician generally called for more unity among the traffic light partners. “It doesn’t help us as a society if we get the impression that the government is constantly criticizing itself,” said Wissing.

In doing so, he held the Greens in particular responsible: “When a government faction criticizes one of its own ministers so openly and clearly, I ask myself as a citizen, why are they forming the alliance at all? Through this type of communication, the traffic light conveys a sense of disturbance to the population, and that in these difficult times with war, transformation and now also banking worries.”

The coalition partners should therefore “reflect on finding solutions together, because we have a very ambitious common agenda,” said Wissing. This was successful last year, when decisions were made quickly together during the crisis, from securing the energy supply to progress in digitization. “We should build on that,” said Wissing of the “NOZ”.







The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP have an appointment for Sunday evening to address central issues. As previously announced from coalition circles, the main focus should be on accelerating planning in the infrastructure sector and on climate protection.