The alleged incident took place Monday in the town of Beausoleil, north of Monaco.

Prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme confirmed, “There are allegations of rape by two victims against two people,” adding, “We do not know who the second person is.”“.

According to France Info radio, two women, aged between 19 and 20, accused Ben Yedder and his younger brother of “forcing them to have sex” after spending a night together..

The 32-year-old Ben Yedder last participated with the France national team in June 2022 and was present earlier this month in Monaco’s pre-season training..

Last April, Wissam Ben Yedder was convicted of tax fraud by a Spanish court during his time with Sevilla and received a suspended six-month prison sentence and a fine of 133,798 euros ($149,753)..