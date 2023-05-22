This last Saturday, May 20, the San Marcos stadium hosted an impressive concert where great artists of the urban genre made their thousands of followers delirious. Wisin y Yandel were part of the billboard for said event, so they sang the best of their repertoire before the Peruvian public. The well-known “dynamic duo” was one of the most anticipated by the people and, according to the comments on the networks, they met the expectations of the fans.

After that, the Puerto Ricans used their social networks to thank the love of the Peruvian fans through a forceful message. “Peru’s energy never fails. Thank you for always treating us so nice, we enjoyed last night’s party too much. We love you!” they stated.

Wisin y Yandel presented themselves to the Peruvian public again. Photo: Instagram/Wisin y Yandel

#Wisin #Yandel #thanked #success #concert #San #Marcos #quotPerus #energy #failsquot

This last Saturday, May 20, the San Marcos stadium hosted an impressive concert where great artists of the urban genre made their thousands of followers delirious. Wisin y Yandel were part of the billboard for said event, so they sang the best of their repertoire before the Peruvian public. The well-known “dynamic duo” was one of the most anticipated by the people and, according to the comments on the networks, they met the expectations of the fans.

After that, the Puerto Ricans used their social networks to thank the love of the Peruvian fans through a forceful message. “Peru’s energy never fails. Thank you for always treating us so nice, we enjoyed last night’s party too much. We love you!” they stated.

Wisin y Yandel presented themselves to the Peruvian public again. Photo: Instagram/Wisin y Yandel

#Wisin #Yandel #thanked #success #concert #San #Marcos #quotPerus #energy #failsquot

This last Saturday, May 20, the San Marcos stadium hosted an impressive concert where great artists of the urban genre made their thousands of followers delirious. Wisin y Yandel were part of the billboard for said event, so they sang the best of their repertoire before the Peruvian public. The well-known “dynamic duo” was one of the most anticipated by the people and, according to the comments on the networks, they met the expectations of the fans.

After that, the Puerto Ricans used their social networks to thank the love of the Peruvian fans through a forceful message. “Peru’s energy never fails. Thank you for always treating us so nice, we enjoyed last night’s party too much. We love you!” they stated.

Wisin y Yandel presented themselves to the Peruvian public again. Photo: Instagram/Wisin y Yandel

#Wisin #Yandel #thanked #success #concert #San #Marcos #quotPerus #energy #failsquot

This last Saturday, May 20, the San Marcos stadium hosted an impressive concert where great artists of the urban genre made their thousands of followers delirious. Wisin y Yandel were part of the billboard for said event, so they sang the best of their repertoire before the Peruvian public. The well-known “dynamic duo” was one of the most anticipated by the people and, according to the comments on the networks, they met the expectations of the fans.

After that, the Puerto Ricans used their social networks to thank the love of the Peruvian fans through a forceful message. “Peru’s energy never fails. Thank you for always treating us so nice, we enjoyed last night’s party too much. We love you!” they stated.

Wisin y Yandel presented themselves to the Peruvian public again. Photo: Instagram/Wisin y Yandel

#Wisin #Yandel #thanked #success #concert #San #Marcos #quotPerus #energy #failsquot