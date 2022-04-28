Wisin and Yandel They will return to Peru to give a concert on Saturday, June 18, as part of their farewell tour entitled “The Last Mission.” After revealing that they will soon be leaving the stage, the ‘history duo’ announced the ticket prices for the show that will be offered in Lima. Here we tell you how much the tickets cost and how to buy them through Teleticket this April 28.

When will the Wisin y Yandel concert take place in Peru?

the concert of Wisin y Yandel in Peru will take place on Saturday June 18 at the esplanade of the Jockey Club of Peru . The pre-sale to be able to acquire the passes to the show will be held on April 28 and 29.

YOU CAN SEE: Wisin and Yandel in Peru: confirm concert with their tour “The last mission”

How much do tickets cost to see Wisin y Yandel in Peru?

Here you can see the complete list of areas and prices for the concert of Wisin and Yandel in Lima, Peru next June 18:

Zones Interbank exclusive pre-sale (April 28 and 29) full price Platinum Box (10 people) S/ 4900.00 S/ 5800.00 VIP BOX (10 people) S/ 3300.00 S/ 3900.00 Single VIP S/ 221.00 S/ 260.00 Countryside S/ 120.00 S/ 141.00

Prices to see Wisin and Yandel in Peru in 2022. Photo: Master Live

When does the presale start for the Wisin y Yandel concert in Lima?

Pre-sale tickets for the Wisin y Yandel concert in Lima, Peru will be available on the days April 28 and 29 from 9 am .

How to buy pre-sale tickets for the Wisin y Yandel concert in Lima?

To be able to buy pre-sale tickets for the Wisin y Yandel concert in Lima, you just have to follow the following steps:

Enter the website https://teleticket.com.pe/

Select the image of the Wisin y Yandel concert.

Choose the area of ​​your preference.

Cancel the price of the chosen area.

Remember that to purchase your passes, you must have an account on the Teleticket page.

Wisin y Yandel will say goodbye to their audience after a 20-year career. Photo: Instagram

Wisin and Yandel announce their retirement

As you remember, days ago Wisin and Yandel announced their retirement from music, which saddened many of their fans, who grew up accompanied by songs like “You are tempting me”, “Pam pam”, “Night of the funeral”, “Wet kisses”, “The telephone”, among others.

“We feel honored, there is emotion. We are happy, and at the same time sad, because closing a cycle of years with my partner Yandel is a bit sad”, expressed Wisin.

Accompanying this farewell tour, Wisin and Yandel are preparing to launch a self-titled album, in which they intend to impregnate their characteristic style “It is the way in which we can close a cycle of more than two decades. Obviously we will continue working in the world of music because we love art, but we will do it from our own companies”, explained Wisin.