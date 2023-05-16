Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko criticized Macron’s statement about the “geopolitical defeat” of Russia

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko criticized the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron about the “geopolitical defeat” of Russia. His comments are on site departments.

The French leader told L’Opinion newspaper that Russia had already suffered a “geopolitical defeat” in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Moscow’s loss is indicated by its dependence on the PRC, as well as the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. According to Macron, Russia is turning into a vassal state of China.

Grushko stressed that Russia has long been accustomed to repeated statements by France and other Western countries that a Kiev victory is inevitable, and the Russian economy has practically collapsed under sanctions, but this is nothing more than wishful thinking.

The more often we hear such “prayer spells”, the clearer it becomes that, under the pressure of reality, the political elites of European countries have moved from agitational manipulation of their own citizens to convincing themselves of the correctness of their confrontational course to destroy the foundations of regional and international security. See also Biden brakes on reappointment to '24. On Taiwan: "If China attacks, we will act" Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Earlier, French MP Nicolas Dupont-Aignan expressed the opinion that the focus on supporting Ukraine would weaken Europe even more, big spending in the interests of Kiev would set the European Union (EU) back a century, which, in the face of competition with China and the United States, would lead to serious consequences for the economy.

The West is pumping weapons to Ukraine to absolve itself of responsibility for the crisis

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia said that the West is pumping weapons to Ukraine in an attempt to absolve itself of responsibility for the ongoing crisis, in which it plunged many countries and regions.

After all, the rejection of such geopolitical myopia would be tantamount to admitting their mistakes, and the West can’t go for it Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Earlier it became known that France in the coming weeks will train several Ukrainian battalions and equip them with dozens of armored vehicles and AMX-10RC wheeled tanks. This is stated in a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting in Paris.

Macron also urged Europe to help Ukraine “prepare negotiations that must inevitably begin.” When he pointed out the need to avoid confrontation with Russia.

The West will have to come to terms with the strong relationship between Moscow and Beijing

Grushko said the West would have to come to terms with the strong relationship between Moscow and Beijing. He stressed that Macron’s words about Russia’s “dependence” on China are an attempt to quarrel old friends and set some countries against others for the sake of geopolitical ambitions.

This emerging new world order means the end of centuries of dominance by the countries of the “golden billion”. Hence the attempts by all means, if not to stop, then to restrain this process, and here all means are good Alexander Grushko Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia stressed that equal and mutually respectful interaction between Moscow and Beijing will continue, this factor will only increase the impact on international relations.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, threatened China with complicating relations due to the conflict in Ukraine. He urged China to persuade Russia to leave the country. According to him, in this case, Europe’s relations with China will continue to develop.