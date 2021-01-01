During his presidential vows, Thursday, December 31, Emmanuel Macron chose to advocate optimism and highlight French women and men on the front line in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. “He was right to pay tribute to them, after a particularly trying year. It is they who have helped to keep the country upright. I am also thinking of those who will now experience the throes of difficulty with a health crisis that is s’ is gradually transformed into an economic and social crisis “, explains first Olivier Faure, guest of the “4 Vérités” of France 2, Friday January 1st.

The first secretary of the Socialist Party regrets, however “a form of self-celebration” in Emmanuel Macron’s speech, “which was not necessarily appropriate”. “We did not always do everything at the right time and made the right choices, as the president was able to say”, he assures. Asked also about the emerging controversy concerning the slowness of vaccination in France, which the Head of State tried to extinguish in his wishes, Olivier Faure believes that the reframing, if it is one, is “welcome”.

“We are asking France to put itself at the same level as its European neighbors, who have all demonstrated that we can put logistics chains very far in advance”, pleads the politician, continuing: “If the government does not show more impetus and enthusiasm, more desire, if it goes backwards, how do you expect the French, who are already very skeptical, to engage themselves in this approach ?” Olivier Faure affirms it, moreover, he will be vaccinated himself as soon as he can: “The hope for 2021 is here.”