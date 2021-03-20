The English have a term (wishful thinking) difficult to translate. WordReference proposes “illusion” or “desire”, which are fine, but lack the original stinger. The Collins suggests “getting your hopes up,” which is somewhat better. The wishful thinking It is a thought guided by desire, which seems like an oxymoron, since it involves two human capacities that we usually consider contradictory, reason and illusion. There is the sting, and I call on linguists to solve this pressing problem (I have not been able to, but I am just a letter-joker). The wishful thinking The most dangerous thing we face right now is the irresistible idea that the pandemic is over, and its corollary that the role of science has expired at this point in the crisis. It would be nice, wouldn’t it? It would be nice, but it is not true. Neither the pandemic has ended nor the science of the coronavirus has stopped. That voice that speaks to you at night is not that of reason, but that of desire. Wishful thinking.

