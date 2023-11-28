Last week, one of Disney’s most anticipated films was released in theaters, Wish: The Power of Wisheswhich was promised as the perfect tribute to Disney Animation Studios, given that 100 years have passed since its foundation. And now that the specialized press and fans have taken a look at it, it seems that this production continues the bad streak of films that have no specific end, at least until it arrives Intensely 2.

This same weekend they came out The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Napoleonwhich left this animation in third place, something that was unthinkable in previous seasons when what touched disney it turned into gold. Specifically, 49 million dollars were generated at the global box office, a low figure if we consider that the business side had an estimated 200 million in just its first three days of debut.

Reception on pages like Rotten Tomatoes has been quite uneven, since the press has given the percentage of 51%and the general public, strange as it may seem, gave him a 81%. Something that is already becoming a constant on the page, since when critics like the film, fans think the opposite, and vice versa, so believing in the criteria is quite complicated.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

It is an animated musical comedy that invites audiences to visit the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a resourceful idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force, a small sphere of infinite energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star face the most fearsome enemy of all, King Magnifico de Rosas, to save the community and show that wonderful things happen when the will of a brave person is intertwined with the magic of the stars.

For these moments, the future of Disney Animation It is uncertain, since no new films have been confirmed, but in theory they should be revealed at some point in 2024, in addition to that Pixar has a couple of projects under its shoulders that could lift the studio. For its part, Marvel has failed to release another box office hit, hoping that Deadpool 3 managed to generate something due to the appearance of wolverine in the equation.

Remember that Wish: The Power of Wishes is available in theaters.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Definitely, many of us are going to wait to see it on the streaming service, at this point it is more interesting to see Aquaman 2 that comes out in December. It seems like they need to find a better way to reach the public or continue losing money.