‘Wish: the power of wishes’ It is Disney’s new proposal when it comes to animated films. This film will be a musical with a lot of adventure and comes in the midst of a decline in the box office for the works of the aforementioned studio. However, it is expected that the history of Ashawhich will combine computer animation with its classic watercolor animation, can win the hearts of families and cause a great sensation in movie theaters worldwide.

In this note we will tell you more details about the long-awaited premiere of the film, which promises to enthrall us with its great cast, its magic and its fantasy.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Wish: the power of wishes’

When is ‘Wish’ released?

‘Wish: the power of wishes’film directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, will premiere on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in the United Stateswhile in Spain it will be released two days later, that is, on November 24.

This film is the 62nd produced by Disney, whose script was written by Allison Moore and Jennifer Leewho, for his part, was in charge of writing the two films of ‘Frozen’.

When does ‘Wish’ premiere in Peru?

‘Wish’ It will premiere in Peru on Thursday, November 23, 2023same date as in other Latin American countries, such as Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela.

However, the film cannot be seen that same day throughout the region, since, in countries such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, Its screening will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

When does ‘Wish’ premiere on Disney Plus?

For now, ‘Wish: the power of wishes’ It can be seen exclusively in movie theaters, for which you should check your local listings and reserve your tickets in advance. However, its launch on the platform Disney+ It will depend on its success on the big screen, so it is likely that it can be seen on the company’s streaming service at the end of summer 2024.

Asha’s meeting with Estrella will mark the beginning of a magical adventure. Photo: Disney

What is the duration of ‘Wish: the power of wishes’?

‘Wish: the power of wishes’ It will last 92 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 32 minutes. It should be remembered that this film will be suitable for the general public.

What is ‘Wish’ about?

‘Wish: the power of wishes’ is an animated musical comedy that invites audiences to visit the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a resourceful idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force, a small sphere of infinite energy called the Star.

Together, Asha and Estrella face the most fearsome enemy of all, King Magnificent of Roses, to save the community and prove that wonderful things happen when the will of a brave person is intertwined with the magic of the stars.

What is the cast of ‘Wish’?

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Chris Pine as King Magnificent of Roses

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Evan Peters as Simon

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Harvey Guillén as Gabo

Victor Garber as Sabino

Della Saba as Bazeema

Ramy Youssef as Safi

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia

Niko Vargas as Hal.

