Disney announced the release date of the animated film Wish on its Disney+ service: April 3, 2024. Wish is the film made to celebrate the company's hundredth anniversary. It is set in the world of Rosas, where Asha expresses a desire of such intensity that she is heard by a cosmic force called Star.
Will they be able to defeat King Magnificent, who sees total control as the only way to happiness?
To celebrate the launch of Wish on Disney+, the company released a short teaser videoswhich you can see below:
The cast of Wish includes: Gaia Gozzi: Asha; Michele Riondino: Re Magnifico (dialogues); Marco Manca: Re Magnifico (songs); Amadeus: Valentino; Ilaria De Rosa: Regina Amaya; Carlo Valli: Sabino (dialogues); Vittorio Matteucci: Sabino (songs); Beatrice Caggiula: Sakina (dialogues) Claudia Paganelli: Sakina (songs); Vittoria Bartolomei: Dahlia (dialogues); Margherita De Risi: Dahlia (songs); Alex Polidori: Gabo.
