Arne Slot interrupted himself halfway through his sentence. When asked, he had once again become involved in listing the positions in which Feyenoord still needs to strengthen. ,,Not only for the left back position, something still needs to be done”, he started. ,,No club can get through the season with one striker, so neither can we. And on the outside there must also be … Oh, I could name the whole list again, but then we’ll be busy tomorrow.”