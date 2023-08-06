Home page World

65-year-old Michael wished to see his favorite band Iron Maiden. The planned trip almost fell through. Thanks to a large number of helpers and the wishing wagon, the trip worked out anyway.

Wacken – After a 36-hour drive, Michael’s wish was granted and he was able to play his favorite band Iron Maiden on the Wacken Open Air see. Due to the circumstances at the festival, the plans did not include this at all, but many helpers contacted the Schleswig-Holstein wish car to make the 65-year-old’s dream come true.

65-year-old Michael was allowed to see Iron Maiden at Wacken Open Air. © IMAGO/Eibner press photo/Marcel von Fehrn

Despite Wacken mud pampe: Wunschwagen takes 65-year-olds to Iron Maiden

The trip to the festival had been fixed for weeks, but was canceled the day before departure. The “mud pampe”, as the helpers called them, was too much of a challenge for them, so they had to cancel the trip. They posted Michael’s story on Facebook and in response received a great many offers to help him. “I wrote a post in two Wacken groups here on Facebook and in no time my inbox, the comments and also the phone of our coordinator exploded. Everyone wanted to help and work on a solution,” the helpers wrote on Facebook.

Together they thought about how to make the trip. Both a helicopter and agricultural vehicles were possible ideas, but were ultimately not used. The wish car picked Michael up on Friday afternoon (August 4th). “Tears of enthusiasm and emotion flowed, the joy was so great that it should really start now.” Michael went on the stretcher in the direction of Wacken.

“So it really works”: With blue lights to Iron Maiden at the Wacken Festival

As soon as they arrived in Wacken, they were guided on with flashing lights, “past countless security guards right behind the big Harder Stage. Craziness; so it really works,” the helpers wrote on Facebook. At around 8:30 p.m. they pushed Michael on the stretcher towards the stage for the first time. At around 8:55 p.m., just before the concert began, we went back to the stage. “All rescue workers formed a trellis on the right and left, through which we could push Michael right up to the stage.”

After the last song, Michael went back. “Michael thoroughly enjoyed the concert. We sang along, laughed, cried and soaked up every second. At around 1:30 a.m., they encountered two fire engines that acted as Michael’s escort. They transported Michael the last few kilometers home with flashing lights. At around 2 a.m., they all said goodbye to each other, ending the trip for 65-year-old Michael.

The Wacken Festival was affected by weather chaos this year. Heavy rain even caused the organizers to stop visitors in order to ensure a “reasonable visitor capacity”.