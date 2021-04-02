At 70, Wisdom is listed as the oldest bird in the world and, surprisingly, she saw to be a mother. This Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis) hatched an egg that hatched on February 1 on Midway Atoll, near the northwestern tip of the Hawaiian archipelago. The hatching and hatching of the chick was monitored by the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which has guarded Wisdom for decades and who spread the good news.

Wisdom outlived her previous mating partners, as well as the biologist Chandler Robbins, who first ringed her in 1956. Since then she has given birth to about 40 calves. The latter and others were raised together with Akeakamai, her partner since 2010, according to the biologists who monitor her.

“We think Wisdom had other partners,” said US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Beth Flint. “Although albatrosses mate for life, they can find new partners if necessary, for example if they outlive their first mate.”

The incubation period is about 65 days.

Wisdom laid the egg in late November and did not hatch until now because the incubation period for albatrosses is about 65 days. Wisdom and Akeakamai alternated the incubation process, giving the other time to go to the sea to feed. Now that the chick was born, they continue to alternate their marine expeditions to feed their young. They will continue like this until the summer, when the young albatrous is able to fly.

Albatrosses spend 90% of their lives flying over the North Pacific, from Alaska to Costa Rica, but they always return to the same place to lay and care for their eggs. They do it during the winter and always with the same partner.

Albatrosses spend 90% of their lives flying over the North Pacific, from Alaska to Costa Rica.

From this memory and the journey back to his home of origin, his name came out. Wisdom means wisdom in Hawaiian and it was baptized that way because albatrosses, despite spending the first five years of life in the sea, are capable of returning to their place of birth to procreate. Midway Atoll receives more than a million albatrosses that return to nest each year.

Wisdom means wisdom in Hawaiian.

“Because albatrosses only nest every one or two years, the international bird community is waiting to see if they can come back and nest,” explains Sean Dooley, BirdLife Australia Country Manager. reason for celebration “.