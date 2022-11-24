Wisdom.. in politics

If we acknowledge from the outset that the term or concept of “rule” has its origin in wisdom, and not in “control” and domination over peoples, then we realize the significance of the need for a ruler and the ruled in all times. Responsibility for managing states and societies requires “political wisdom” in the conduct of governance affairs, especially in times of crises that afflict the world, and not only in a country. I need this political wisdom when principles are mixed with interests, and there remains between them a well-known “saw” in preserving balances between peoples and countries and good coexistence between minorities of different religions, races, races, ideas and orientations.

As for when dealing with pure politics and the heel of interests rises, here contradictions may raise their heads, and what is required is to extract the interest from them without embarrassment. More accurate than this, is the officials’ knowledge of the jurisprudence of the good of the good and the evil of the two evils, after the lines of interests conflict and the threads of contradictions intertwine and collide with the requirements of reality and its accelerating developments. The most prominent example of this is China today, and not 40 years ago. It has emerged from the cloak of narrow Marxist ideology to the robe of a broad economy. Rather, it seeks to cover the world with a silken road. This economic belt connects more than 60 countries so far, but some of them have begun to express their fear that ideology will once again infiltrate the veins of this project or others.

Among them comes Kevin Rudd, the former Australian Prime Minister, in an article in the magazine “Foreign Affairs”, to warn of the danger of returning to the previous approach, stressing the importance of the “reform and openness” policy that has been dominating the pillars of power in China since 1978, although In light of what China has achieved – according to many analysts – of a great economic boom and a major development renaissance. The former Chinese leader had announced in 1978 that his country would break away from the past to adopt an economic vision, after decades of political cleansing, under the rule of Mao Zedong, who is the first president of China. Deng lifted the ban imposed on private institutions and foreign investment, and granted individuals a greater degree of freedom, in a shift called “reform and openness.” It is hoped that this policy will continue, so that China’s gains increase and its development experience moves to broader horizons. Some of them are afraid of focusing on ideological considerations, in a way that might hinder development paths, or open the door to controversy away from continuous economic development.

This concern must be taken into account, especially after China has achieved a global presence and great development in all fields, and it is wise to wait without rushing to prejudge the Chinese growth experience in the next stage, in which developing countries must benefit from its success and distinguishing factors. … In any developmental experience, it is important that ideology not be a reason for obstructing development, and it is a mistake to return to the approach in which ideology becomes the final word, whether in relations between countries or in setting development goals.

Emirati writer