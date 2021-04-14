Police Department of the city of Kenosha (Wisconsin) recognized the actions of law enforcement officer Rasten Sheski, who, during the arrest, wounded African American Jacob Blake, was lawful.

The incident took place last August and sparked a new wave of protests in the United States. During the arrest, a police officer shot several times almost point-blank in the back of a 29-year-old black man. The victim survived the injury, but remained paralyzed from the waist down.

The police department said it had completed an internal investigation into the incident. Independent experts and prosecutors were brought in to conduct the proceedings.

“The Sheski police officer is not accused of any wrongdoing. His actions were in accordance with the law and instructions, “the department said in Facebook on Tuesday, April 13th.

It is noted that no disciplinary action is planned against the policeman, he is allowed to return to work on March 31. At the same time, the police admitted that this decision may cause dissatisfaction, but they consider it correct.

Kenoshi District Attorney Michael Gravely declined to press charges against Rasten Sheski in January.

According to him, the police officer opened fire on Blake out of fears that he would attack him with a knife. According to the Wisconsin Justice Department, weapons and a knife were found in the man’s car, the prosecutor said.