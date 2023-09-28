Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A pizzeria in Vienna offers the most expensive pizza in the country. Instead of tomatoes and the usual ingredients, guests will find pure luxury on their plate. For almost 500 euros.

Vienna – What does a pizza have to look like to be worth an impressive 469 euros? A restaurant owner from Vienna in Austria can answer this question. In his pizzeria “Viva La Mamma” in the first district of the city, owner Michael Dvoracek promises his guests a unique experience with the “Mamma Rich” pizza. If you want to try them, you have to order at least a day in advance. Because a luxury pizza doesn’t happen that spontaneously. Not the most expensive, but the best pizza in Germany can now be found in Bavaria.

The pizza looks anything but classic. Tomatoes or vegetables are completely missing. Even the dough doesn’t look crispy brown, but is black. “The dough for the ‘Mamma Rich’ is colored with sepia ink, topped with fior di latte, i.e. mozzarella, and then goes into the oven,” explains Michael Dvoracek to the Austrian newspaper Today. The freshly baked pizza is then complemented with stracciatella di burrata, a fine cream made from cream and cheese. By the way: Pizza dough can also be easily made yourself – just as good as at the Italian restaurant.

The most expensive pizza in Austria is served with caviar and gold leaf. © Screenshot YouTube @DJMosaken

Most expensive pizza in Austria for 469 euros: gold leaf and caviar instead of tomatoes and vegetables

The highlight and therefore the reason for the expensive price follows at the end: “At the table, the pizza is finished with 23 carat gold leaf and 125 grams of royal caviar,” Dvoracek continued in an interview with the newspaper. Photos on the website show how it is then cut with golden scissors. Anyone who orders the pizza for 469 euros will also be served with a bottle of Moet champagne.

On YouTube, a guest shares his conclusion after trying the most expensive pizza in Austria. “Since I’m a big caviar fan, I really enjoyed it,” he says in his video.

In the end, of course, everyone has to decide for themselves whether the pizza is worth the price. However, it has already been ordered several times in the restaurant. In the first month, four people had already paid for the experience. Seen worldwide, pizza is still rated as “relatively” cheap. Like the pizzeria website manoosh.com According to reports, the most expensive pizza in the world is currently in Salerno, Italy. The creation called “Louis XIII” is said to be worth an incredible $12,000 (around 11,360 euros). (nz)