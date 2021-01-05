In the corona crisis, retail feels left alone. Hardly any retailer expects the shop closings to end soon – resistance is now forming. Despite the ban, some want to reopen to customers on January 11th.

E.s is already decided before the Corona crisis summit this Tuesday: The hard lockdown will not end on January 10th, but will be extended. There is resentment about the measures – especially in retail. Some of those affected now want to reopen their shops to customers on January 11th despite the ban. On the chat platform Telegram, the group “We’re opening up – no more lockdown” has been growing since Saturday. Tuesday morning there were already over 51,000 interested parties (as of 10 a.m.).

There you can read: “I am a simple person, without any political background. There is no lateral thinking, nor any other movements, sides, channels … I am a simple cosmetics studio owner who implemented everything that was expected and is at the end of his existence and is fed up. Mecit. “

On the associated homepage “Coronapedia.de”, for which Macit Uzbay from Krefeld is responsible according to the imprint, the anger of some self-employed becomes clear. Dealers and supporters organize themselves in 52 forums. “It’s time we teamed up,” posted a user there. Another participant wrote: “To be honest, I am a little disappointed that the ‘uprising’ did not come earlier.”

But the uncertainty also becomes clear. What happens when the police or the public order office are at the door? Can customers also be prosecuted? The initiators promise that questions that should be resolved promptly.

One of the protesting self-employed is the entrepreneur Udo Siebzehnrübl. He runs five sports shops with almost 100 employees – almost all of them are on short-time work. Like him “Picture” said, his financial corona damage is currently 1.5 to 2 million euros. That’s why the 60-year-old wants to join the protest and reopen at least one of his shops on January 11th.

Not only in Germany are more and more affected people networking, these groups also exist in Austria and Switzerland. The hashtag #wirmachenauf also quickly trended on Twitter. Among them, supporters called for solidarity with shops that want to participate. But critics also came forward.