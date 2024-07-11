Wiretaps: towards organic reform. We start with FI texts

After the intervention contained in the Nordio reform, which eliminates the crime of abuse of office, definitively approved yesterday by the Chamber, and which also contains the ban on listening to telephone conversations between the defense attorney and the suspect, the government is preparing to tackle the regulation of wiretapping as a whole. The Minister of Justice himself explained it: “We are working on a comprehensive reform of wiretapping to radically implement Article 15 of the Constitution, which indicates the secrecy of conversations as the other side of freedom”, said the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, questioned yesterday by the horn players in Transatlantico. And today the undersecretary for relations with Parliament, a member of Forza Italia, Matilde Siracusano, confirmed: “The Nordio bill includes a ban on publishing wiretaps of third parties, unrelated to investigations. In this country, unfortunately, the abuse of wiretapping has become an ordinary problem, and in fact the minister is working on a comprehensive reform aimed precisely at avoiding abuse”. In the meantime, the first moves will be made at the parliamentary level: in the Senate, Forza Italia is pushing for a quick examination of the texts with Zanettin as the first signatory. (

Transformed into an amendment to the approved Nordio bill, the majority has already intervened on the prohibition of “seizure and any form of control of communications in any way recognizable as occurring between the suspect and his lawyer, unless the judicial authority has reasonable grounds to believe that they are the corpus delicti. The communication is presumed to occur between the suspect and the lawyer in all cases in which it is carried out on telephone lines attributable to them”.

The other text branded FI has already received the first approval from the Senate and must be examined by the Chamber. It focuses on the issue of the seizure of smartphones and digital devices: Article 254-bis is inserted into the Code of Criminal Procedure, which provides that the judicial authority can proceed with the seizure by means of a reasoned decree that expressly indicates: a) the reasons that make the seizure necessary in relation to the connection of relevance between the asset seized and the object of the investigation; b) the technical operations to be carried out on the asset seized and the criteria that will be used to select, in compliance with the principle of proportion, only the data actually necessary for the continuation of the investigations. In the event that there is a risk that the content of the devices could be deleted, altered or modified, the judicial authority adopts the technical measures and issues the necessary prescriptions to ensure their conservation and to prevent anyone from analyzing and examining them until the completion, in cross-examination with the interested parties, of the data selection operations”.

Finally, the Blues are pushing for a quick examination of the text that aims to set a basic limit of 45 days to the extension of wiretaps, with the exception of mafia and terrorism crimes. The text has already been approved by the Justice Commission of Palazzo Madama and will now have to be scheduled in the Chamber. The Blue group leader himself explained yesterday that he had asked for an acceleration. In essence, the bill modifies article 267 of the code of criminal procedure and prohibits wiretaps beyond the duration of 45 days. At the moment, however, wiretaps can be extended without limits by the investigating judge at the request of the public prosecutor.

Anm, Nordio law will reduce freedom and hinder justice

“From today, citizens’ rights and freedoms are reduced, the space for information is reduced, tools are identified that will further jam the justice system, if we think about the fact that in the case of abuse or bullying by a public official who intentionally causes harm to a citizen or intends to favor a person, there will be no adequate tools to identify it. Faced with a whole system of abuses and oppression, citizens will feel more alone”. The general secretary of the ANM, Salvatore Casciaro, on Radio 1 regarding the bill North approved yesterday.

Giachetti, take action for the prisons or we denounce Nordio

“Article 40 of the penal code states that ‘not preventing an event that one has the obligation to prevent is the same as causing it’. People who commit suicide in prison are handed over to the State. Since they cannot say that they do not know what is happening, because every two days there is a suicide resulting from the inhuman and degrading conditions in which prisons are located due to the responsibility of the State, we say enough. We will file a complaint with the Minister of Justice because if it is not prevented, by taking concrete decisions for the emergency, he will be responsible for us. The penal code provides for it, let’s see what the magistrates will say”. This was said by the deputy of Italia Viva Roberto Giachetti, at the demonstration of criminal lawyers on strike for the prison emergency, in Rome.