PARIS. Former President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on appeal today in Paris to three years’ imprisonment, one of which to be served in detention, for corruption and influence trafficking in the wiretapping affair. This is an unprecedented sanction for a former president. His longtime lawyer Thierry Herzog and former high magistrate Gilbert Azibert received the same sentences.

Sarkozy, 68, has always declared himself innocent in this scandal in which he was accused and convicted of corruption and influence trafficking. No president of the French Republic had ever suffered such a heavy sentence. The same penalties as the former president for his longtime lawyer, Thierry Herzog, and for the former high magistrate Gilbert Azibert.

For Sarkozy, the court also pronounced the interdiction from civil rights for 3 years, with the impossibility therefore of running for political office. Also for the lawyer Herzog, prohibition to practice the profession for 3 years. The same sentence had been pronounced by the first instance court.

Sarkozy was found guilty of having undertaken, in 2014 through the lawyer Herzog, to support Azibert’s candidacy for a prestigious office in the Principality of Monaco (which the magistrate never obtained, ed.) in exchange for interventions and confidential communications regarding a case then under examination by the Cassation.

«I am a former president of the Republic – Sarkozy said in court in the trial of first instance – I have never corrupted anyone and we should then add that it would be a very strange corruption, without money, not even a penny for anyone, without advantages, no one has had any, and no casualties, since there are no injured persons.’