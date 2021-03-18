Verkhovna Rada Deputy Andriy Derkach published new recordings of alleged conversations of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko after a call from former US Vice President Joseph Biden. It is reported by “Strana.ua”

Derkach said that by publishing the tapes, he exposes corruption and does not interfere in the American elections.

On a new recording, Poroshenko, after another conversation with Biden, gives instructions to then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavel Klimkin and Chairman of the Deposit Guarantee Fund Konstantin Vorushilin. Journalists noticed that Poroshenko in the presidential office speaks exclusively in Russian and often swears. Klimkin and Vorushilin also speak Russian.

“Are you ******* (crazy), or what? Bring me here quickly [руководителя Государственного управления делами Ивана] Kutsika. Hello! (…) And throw off this ***** from you “on” ***. Kostya, can you hear me or not? (…) Kostya, the next time you decide to argue with the president, think hard (…). Once again, *****, you will behave this way in a war, not a lieutenant next. And the shooting, ”says Poroshenko, referring to Vorushilin.

Earlier on March 18, Poroshenko called Biden a great chance for Ukraine, the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration. He added that the team of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky demonstrates the inability to seize this opportunity and risks losing it.

In January, the United States imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and organizations from Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures was called the interference of Ukrainians in the presidential elections. According to the US Treasury Department, the persons involved are associated with Derkach, against whom the Americans imposed sanctions back in September 2020. Derkach is called the “Russian agent” by the American authorities.

After that, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine opened a criminal case on possible interference in the US presidential election.

Last May, Derkach published alleged audio recordings of Poroshenko and Biden’s 2016 conversations. At them, the then US Vice President offered the Ukrainian president $ 1 billion for the resignation of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and called the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky a pain in the ass.