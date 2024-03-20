Since headphones have become commercial devices they have gone through interesting evolutions, whether with adjustable cables with a size that became smaller over time, and people agree that they are a comfortable way to enjoy music and more contents. In fact, in our times cables have been left behind, and headphones are more common to see everywhere, but that also has the consequence that they are highly hackable.

As mentioned in a report by Tarlogic Securit, small audio devices are very easy to be taken by agents without friendly intentions, either to steal the user's contacts or even use them to capture signals that cannot be easily perceived. Obviously, the most affected part is listening to conversations of those who make calls through cell phones, being able to extract vital data that is related to names, which can be used to extort victims.

One of the main risks associated with using wireless headphones is the vulnerability of Bluetooth connections. Despite the efforts made by manufacturers to improve the security of these devices, gaps remain that can be exploited by malicious individuals. Using relatively simple intrusion techniques, hackers can access the headphones and, through them, compromise the security of connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets or laptops.

Furthermore, attacks targeting wireless headphones are not limited to data manipulation alone. There are also concerns that hackers could use these devices to spy on users. By compromising the connection between the headset and the main device, cybercriminals could potentially access the headset's built-in microphone, allowing them to listen in on private conversations or collect sensitive information.

Here are some tips to avoid incidents of this type:

1.- Regularly update the firmware and software: Keeping your headset and connected devices up to date with the latest software versions can help mitigate known vulnerabilities.

2.- Use secure connections: Avoid using headphones in public environments where Bluetooth connections can be easily intercepted. Instead, opt for secure, password-protected Wi-Fi networks.

3.- Limit the connection to trusted devices: Only pair wireless headphones with trusted devices and avoid automatic connections with unknown devices.

4.- Use security software: Consider installing antivirus or antimalware software on connected devices to detect and prevent potential threats.

5.- Be alert to signs of suspicious activity: Pay attention to any unusual behavior in the headset or connected devices, such as sudden interruptions or strange noises during calls.

For all these reasons, it is always advisable to use headphones in safe places.

Via: Tarlogic

Editor's note: I hardly use headphones, so let's say I'm already out of the woods by default. Even if I used them, I think I prefer the wired versions, they are somehow comfortable to wear despite having certain predicaments.