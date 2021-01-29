Picture: Manufacturer

Wired again

In the new year, Bentley is again offering the 2020 revised version of the Bentayga SUV as a plug-in hybrid and not just with a 4.0-liter V8. There was fine work on the body and interior for 2021, Apple Carplay and Android Auto and an 11-inch monitor are also new. Purely electric driving of up to 50 kilometers should be possible. A 3.0-liter V6 and an electric machine are combined, together they create 449 hp and an enormous maximum torque of 700 Newton meters. The battery has a capacity of 17.3 kWh. Those interested in Germany will have to wait until the third quarter of 2021 for the Bentayga to be electrified. Initially, the 5.14-meter hybrid SUV will only be sold in China and North America. As a V8 with 550 hp, the Bentayga 190 costs 400 euros. (fbs.)