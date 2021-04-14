D.he processing of the Wirecard scandal divides the coalition. The Union suggested Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) resign on Wednesday without using the term. Its members in the investigation committee called on the SPD candidate for chancellor to take responsibility for the deficits in the financial supervision Bafin.

The SPD politician Jens Zimmermann immediately opposed it. He ruled: “The Wirecard scandal is an economic and judicial scandal.” At the beginning, there were many allegations against the Ministry of Finance. “After more than six months of the investigation committee, nothing concrete remained of this.” He accused the Union of relativizing the role of the Munich I public prosecutor.

22 billion euros total damage

The CDU and CSU blame the finance minister for blocking the investigation and for being responsible for failures at the Bafin. There was a fatal short-selling ban, questionable Wirecard stock transactions by some supervisors and bankers, and a lack of critical distance from the Wirecard company, raged their chairman in the investigative committee, Matthias Hauer. These failures came together at a central point: at the Bafin.

The CSU finance politician Hans Michelbach called the Wirecard scandal an “attack on the free economic order. He referred to creditor claims of 12.4 billion euros. In addition, many small investors have suffered losses. He put the total damage at more than 22 billion euros. His CDU colleague Fritz Güntzler spoke of a collective failure of supervision. Criminals could have been up to mischief because the government wanted to see a large new fintech company in the sky.

Hauer complained that the Ministry of Finance had repeatedly submitted relevant documents too late, and that in some cases it was not possible to present relevant documents to witnesses. “This is not just a foul play, but a clear disregard for the parliamentary committee of inquiry.” In one case, 111 files were delivered too late. The finance secretaries questioned justified this with a lack of approvals from the British supervisory authority. However, this only affected two files and these were released by British supervision on February 5, so that their holding back until the end of March cannot be justified.

Lessons from the scandal

Wirecard special investigator Wolfgang Wieland also complains to Scholz about incomplete documents that have been blacked out in crucial places. But he also criticizes the intelligence services. Much had to be requested and only partially delivered.

He complained to Scholz that a letter stated that based on information that had been received in the meantime, it was questionable whether the Wirecard board member Jan Marsalek had been working as an agent for the Republic of Austria. What information was meant by this cannot be found in the folder. He therefore thinks it is imperative to unblock the notes with the Munich police. It was not a “meeting” of intelligence agents. In addition, it is astonishing that apparently no investigative steps were taken after it became known that officials of the Austrian BVT had been escape helpers from Marsalek.

There is also dissent between the Union and the SPD about the lessons of the scandal. The CDU politician Güntzler demanded that the balance sheet control must be sharpened. The two-tier system of Bafin and the private sector DPR must be abolished. His party friend Hauer described the planned tightening of liability for auditors as basically understandable. However, it must be prevented that the concentration on only four main providers becomes even stronger. The SPD MP Zimmermann ruled that the Ministry of Economics under Peter Altmaier (CDU) and the Union parliamentary group wanted to prevent significantly stricter rules for auditors in the law to strengthen the financial market integrity.