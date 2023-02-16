IAt some point in the interrogation of the main defendant, the Wirecard-Card trial arrived on the high seas. Markus Braun, who steered the defunct Dax group as CEO for 18 years, now sees himself in the role of the captain who has to maneuver a ship in difficult waters. “I didn’t see the iceberg. In that respect I failed.”

This is how the 53-year-old manager put it in December 2020 during an interrogation by the public prosecutor. It would have been his job to recognize the danger, but he did not perceive it – as can be read in the minutes from which the presiding judge Markus Födisch quoted. “That sounds like negligence,” says Födisch, pointing out that almost all of the facts in the indictment are also relevant in the case of negligence – and not only in the case of intent.

Braun, hands clasped in prayer, seems irritated for a moment. It was not meant that way, he now corrects his statement at the time, wanting to place it in the time when he had been in prison for six months: “Of course I worked on myself in my examination cell,” he says. After all, his whole world collapsed within seven days. He had the feeling: “I must have missed something massively.” He expressed this, but “not in the sense of a criminal assessment”, rather “it was an insight into my emotionality at the time.”

Judges on a confrontational course

It is not the only time that Braun, who claims to have known nothing about the criminal activities at Wirecard, is looking for new explanations on this day of the hearing because the judge is harsh on him. Under Braun’s leadership, Wirecard had to file for bankruptcy in June 2020 after alleged assets in the billions could not be found in trust accounts. The indictment accuses Braun and two co-defendants of infidelity, gang fraud, accounting fraud and market manipulation.







Judge Födisch again confronts Braun with a testimony from an earlier hearing. It is about an ad hoc announcement from the listed group on April 22, 2020, which the indictment classifies as capital market fraud. “In this respect, I have to admit the crime I am accused of,” reads Födisch the Braun quote. “It sounds like a confession to me,” says the judge.

“I was convinced that the balance sheets are correct”

Braun replied that this sentence was not said like that. The protocol “was wrong in terms of content.” At the time, Wirecard was suspected of having published false balance sheets. The judge asked whether Braun knew about it. “I was convinced that the balance sheets were correct,” Braun replies and apologetically adds that he is not an auditor. “I’m assuming that you, as a business IT specialist, can also read balance sheets,” Födisch replies sharply.







Again and again, on this 14th day of the hearing, there are such sharp dialogues between the judge and the accused. Braun, who emphasized several times at the beginning of his statement last Monday that he only wanted to reproduce “precise memories”, is now conspicuously often trying to classify, relativize and weaken. Fedisch is all too much: “You can tell that you are a professional in dealing with the press. You repeated in many words what you said before, namely nothing at all.”

Braun’s view of the billion dollar fraud is fundamentally different from that of the prosecution. The public prosecutor’s office accuses him of having formed a criminal gang with the aim of embezzling many millions of euros, falsifying the balance sheets and manipulating the markets. But Braun says the missing billions in the trust accounts were diverted from the then Sales Director Jan Marsalek, who fled immediately after the bankruptcy and is now believed to be in Russia. Oliver Bellenhaus, the prosecution’s key witness, sees Braun as his accomplice.

Even Wirecard’s third-party partner business, which the key witness described as “pure invention”, exists for Braun. “I’m convinced that there was third-party business and that you have to determine where it went.” He even calls on the public prosecutor’s office to conduct a “clean forensic investigation” into “where the approximately two billion euros went and how.” the money could come”. There is enough time to clarify this discrepancy as well. The court has scheduled 100 days of hearings, and a verdict is not expected until next year at the earliest.