VBefore the questioning of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the committee of inquiry into the Wirecard affair, representatives of the opposition expressed sharp criticism of the Chancellor’s approach. “Despite internal warnings and public reporting, Angela Merkel lobbied for Wirecard in China,” said the financial policy spokeswoman for the Green parliamentary group, Lisa Paus, to the newspapers of the editorial network Germany. The support for Wirecard from the Federal Chancellery is “terrifying”.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Wirecard scandal in this form could only happen because the federal government and the authorities wanted to believe with all their might in the fairy tale of rising tech companies,” criticized Paus. Above all, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his ministry “closed their eyes to the end”.

China trip in focus

The Chancellor had to explain why, despite a warning from the “Financial Times” and the cancellation of an appointment with Wirecard boss Markus Braun in 2019 on a trip to China, she continued to campaign for the company, said the chairman of the Left in the committee of inquiry, Fabio De Masi.

Merkel testifies next Friday as a witness before the Wirecard investigative committee. Scholz has to answer questions from the MPs on Thursday.

Wirecard filed for bankruptcy at the end of June 2020 and is said to have falsified the balance sheets for years. A parliamentary committee of inquiry has been working on the incidents around the Munich payment service provider since October and is particularly scrutinizing the actions of the federal government and the authorities subordinate to it.

The Wirecard investigation committee was set up at the beginning of October at the request of the opposition factions of the Left, Greens and FDP. The chairmen of the FDP, the Greens and the Left in the committee drew an interim balance at the beginning of March: In their view, the committee disclosed massive omissions by the authorities and politicians.