D.he Bafin Executive Director Elisabeth Roegele has rejected the accusation in the Wirecard investigation committee that the securities regulator issued a “seal of approval” to the DAX group in February 2019 with a ban on short selling. “That was and is not the aim of the Bafin,” emphasized the 53-year-old in her statement on Friday. When the ban was enacted, the Bafin made it clear that it would not make any statements about the Wirecard issuer.

The trigger for the decision was the information from the Munich public prosecutor that another short attack on the company’s shares was being prepared. In addition, the investigators investigated evidence of extortion in this context. After all, the Bafin did not act alone, the European securities regulator ESMA had agreed.

With short sales, investors are betting on the fall in the price of a share, which is why they are hated by the companies concerned. In the financial markets, however, they are also used as a helpful corrective to uncover irregularities. With the examination of the short sale ban, the investigative committee is investigating a particularly sensitive chapter of the Wirecard scandal, which makes the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority Bafin appear in a very bad light. In view of the biggest financial scandal in German history, no one will doubt that the decision to ban short sales was wrong. On the other hand, the question of whether the ban on short selling was unlawful and whether the authority knew this at the time is controversial.

An email causes a sensation

Shortly before the interrogation of Bafin Director Roegele, an email caused a sensation, which promised insights into the decision-making process of the Bafin top on the short sale ban. From Roegele’s email from Saturday, February 16, it emerges that she herself doubted the legality of a ban on emptying, which the Bafin later ordered nonetheless. The “Spiegel” had first reported on the e-mail. The message was part of a large bundle of files that the Ministry of Finance presented to the investigative committee shortly before the Bafin employees were questioned on Thursday.

The committee has long been suspected that Bafin did not act objectively in the interests of orderly markets, but in the interests of Wirecard. In previous meetings of the investigative committee, the impression was given that the Bafin had pushed through an illegal short sale ban. That could also draw wider circles: The Bafin is subordinate to the Federal Ministry of Finance of SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

“A harrowing picture”

The short-term delivery of information caused great displeasure in the investigative committee: The BMF’s assertion that it was only insignificant content put the whole thing on the crown. “Now at the latest it is very clear that the financial supervisory authority wanted the ban on short selling at all costs,” criticized the Green politician Danyal Bayaz. “The Bafin did not even shrink from bending and breaking the law.” The deputy chairman of the Wirecard investigative committee, Hans Michelbach (CSU), commented on the questioning of Wirecard employees on Thursday: “The surveys have a shocking picture of the Bafin delivered. The result was a look at an authority that was apparently completely overwhelmed with the situation. “

The biggest financial scandal in German history is now associated with the former Dax group Wirecard. His business model was trend-setting, he acted as a service provider for cashless payments between merchants and credit card companies. A number of investors, business partners, supervisory authorities and, last but not least, politics up to Chancellor Angela Merkel, gave him their trust.

But behind the promising business model there was a confusing network of companies that stimulated dubious transactions in Asia. In the summer, Wirecard admitted a balance sheet hole of 1.9 billion euros and filed for bankruptcy. The investigative committee wants to find out why the case has not been exposed for years and whether Wirecard, as an up-and-coming fintech, was treated with kid gloves by the authorities.