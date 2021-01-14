D.he Commerzbank sees itself as a victim of the billions in the balance sheet scandal with the payment processor Wirecard. “Like many others, Commerzbank has fallen victim to fraud that is unimaginable in this dimension,” said Risk Manager Marcus Chromik before the parliamentary committee of inquiry in Berlin on Thursday. It was beyond his imagination that such a fraud could happen in a DAX company.

The bank had “carefully” checked all loans and relied on certificates from the then active auditor Ernst & Young (EY) as well as statements from management about economic development. “The analysis of the economic data did not reveal any abnormalities and there were no indications of incorrect accounting or violations of the law,” said Chromik to the members of the Bundestag. There were also no doubts about the correctness of EY’s commitment. During the day, ex-Commerzbank boss Martin Zielke and Deutsche Bank boss Christian Sewing still sit on the witness bench.

The Commerzbank is particularly in the focus because it led a syndicated loan for Wirecard with a volume of 1.75 billion euros. The credit line was topped up and extended in 2018 after numerous reports in the media about balance sheet irregularities at Wirecard. BayernLB had withdrawn from Wirecard at the time.

Due to the insolvency, Commerzbank had to write off 175 million euros last year. “Unfortunately, credit defaults are part of the business of banks,” said Chromik. Nevertheless, every failure is annoying and is examined carefully. The Wirecard case was an “unprecedented fraud”. Wirecard filed for bankruptcy in June 2020. Prosecutors are investigating ex-boss Markus Braun and other managers, among other things, on suspicion of fraud and money laundering.