One of PlayStation’s next big non-game projects is the Gran Turismo film, directed by Neil Blomkamp. We don’t know if the director will take on more films for Sony in the future, but a recent tweet from him has prompted many to speculate that there might be something in development for WipeOut or, at least, that Blomkamp is interested in proposing a film about this franchise.

Precisely, Neil Blomkamp posted a simple tweets in which he asks: “Where could I find the best lore on WipeOut?”.

In response, Damon Fairclough – writer who held the role of Creative Writer at Psygnosis – said: “I was the creative writer at Psygnosis who wrote most of the lore/story up to and including Wipeout Fusion. Feel free to follow me so I can send you a private message. I have tons of materials!”.

Of course, this tells us nothing about a possible Wipeout film project, but it is curious that the director of Gran Turismo is doing research on this saga. We are also always talking about a driving game, so it would be in line with your current project.

For now, in any case, it’s just about speculationsso we can only wait and see if there is actually a deeper reason behind this question or if Blomkamp has simply gone obsessed with Wipeout and wants to immerse himself in the game’s lore.

We also recall that Neill Blomkamp has already admitted his obsession with cars.