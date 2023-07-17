Sony launched the PC version Of Wipeout about twenty-eight years ago. She was one monstrous conversion full of bugs and problems, which contrasted enormously with the more refined PS1 version, which managed to enter the hearts of fans.

A small miracle

The PC version of Wipeout was…how to say…ugly

Sony never fixed Wipeout, but now a heroic modder (at least it is assumed to be so), wishing to remain anonymous, accomplished the feat by launching the Wipeout: Phantom Edition, an improved port of Wipeout for PC based on data from the PlayStation version. Needless to say, the quality is enormously superior to that of the official conversion and boasts characteristics of all respect for modern systems.

To understand the quality of the work done, watch this video by PC Master Race Latinoamérica (Pey):

Now compare with the official (emulated) conversion:

Clearly the new version of Wipeout is the fruit of someone’s love of the game who would risk something by emerging from the shadows of Github. We can’t thank him for giving this classic a real shine, adding features like unlocked framerate, high definition rendering, fade effect for distant objects, general increase in draw distance, improved lighting for vehicles, and the “PSX-accurate rasterization and blending.”

Also now the game fully supports mouse and keyboardin the main menu there are new options that allow you to change different graphics settings and the possibility of using different collision systems has been added: the original one, the one introduced in the BallisticNG clone or the one from Wipeout 2097.

In order to use the new version of Wipeout you need to have the data of the original for PC. You can find the used game on Ebay or wherever you know. Try it, because it’s a job worthy of an official product… indeed, superior, in this case.