If you were thinking of breaking out your flip-flops and suntan cream this weekend, you had better head for your gloves & scarf instead.

Yes, Granada is going to see snow this weekend but not only on the Sierra Nevada but in quite a few municipalities inland behind Costa Tropical, too

According to the Spanish, national, weather agency the could be a light snow fall in the following municipalities: Dúrcal, Jayena, Alhama, Chimeneas, Monachil, Huétor Santillán, Colomera, Iznalloz, Benalúa de las Villas, Campotéjar, Noalejo, Montejícar, Pedro Martínez, Gorafe, Freilar, Cúllar, Cortes de Baza, Castril and Huéscar and a few more.

Heavier snowfall is expected in: Lújar, Murtas, Lanjarón, Capileira, Válor, Bérchules, Trevélez, Albuñuelas, Loja, Chauchina, Albolote, Jérez del Marquesado, Dollar, Diezma, Guadix, Gor, Baza, Puebla de Don Fadrique and the city of Granada itself.

Down on the Costa Tropical what’s going to fall out the sky is going to be transparent rather than white, so it’s umbrella time!

