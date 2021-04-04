The quality of the farm has become a key variable in the market in these times. The demand is still willing to pay higher values ​​for the most outstanding lots, but in the middle of the harvest, with an interesting volume, the general prices seem to have found a balance.

Prices for lots with payment terms of 30, 45 and 60 days, line by line: calves up to 160 kilos improved slightly to 238 pesos per kilo, those of 160/180 remained at 220 pesos, those of 180 / 200 remained at 215 pesos per kilo, the 230/260 steers averaged 200 pesos per kilo and those over 300 kilograms fell to 170 pesos per kilo.

Among the females there were practically no changes, those of up to 150 averaged 220 pesos per kilo, those of 190/210 averaged 200 pesos per kilo and heifers over 290 reached 165 pesos per kilo.

Between the bellies, all the values ​​were stable compared to last week: the pregnant heifer is firm at 80,000 pesos, the new pregnant cow averages 75,000 pesos, the used cow pregnant 58,000, the new cows with calf 45,000 and the used ones with raise the 35,000 pesos.