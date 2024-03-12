It was a podium entirely in the name of the Thirties that was celebrated at the end of the WinteRace 2024, a road competition for historic cars. Two Fiats placed first, a 501 Sport and a Balilla spider, followed by a Bugatti T37. In addition to having honored the ratio of the ASI standard which assigns older cars a higher scoring coefficient than younger cars, the real news is that the indomitable “old ladies” managed to reach the finish line challenging a real blizzard. An epic undertaking often carried out by father and son crews, another objective achieved by the organization, namely to introduce young people to road racing for vintage cars.

The winners

The overall winners were Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli, who prevailed over the remaining 54 crews (of which 45 reached the final finish line). Also on track were two Group 4 Lancia Stratos, high-performance cars but difficult to drive in extreme weather conditions. The most important “piece”, a 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 that ran in the 24 hours of Le Mans, however had to withdraw due to technical problems. In the Icon category, established for special cars that will be historic in the future, the Porsche GT3 of Riccardo Perletti and Franco Bachechi prevailed, beating a handful of Aston Martins, Ferraris and Porsches.