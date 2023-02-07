The title race in the premier league is already exciting and now there is an extra dimension. Four clubs will have to deal with double programs from this week. Will trainers set priorities with the cup and European football? Does it matter that players have already peaked during a winter World Cup? “I am especially curious about the latter. No one has experienced this before”, says Huub Stevens.
