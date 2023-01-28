Winter | When Massey Ferguson began to sink into the depths of Saimaa, Ari Kuuti only had a short moment to act

The residents and cottagers of Savonlinna’s Laukansaari are now discussing the safety of the islanders’ movement. Some drive their cars along the ice, some hope that the ferry will operate further into the winter.

Is it ice road safe?

This is what many residents of Savonlinna’s Laukansaari Island have thought about this mild winter. And especially in the last few days, because the events of the weekend scared some of the residents.

Laukansaari is a large island in Pihlajavedi south of Savonlinna, with a couple of dozen permanent residents. There are also dozens of cabins on the island, some of which are also visited by leisure residents in the winter.

During times of melt water and weak ice, the Laukansaari road network maintains a ferry connection between the island and the mainland. In winter, when the ice is heavy, an ice road is used. Tiekunta receives support for costs from the ely center and the city of Savonlinna.

On Saturday Living in Laukansaari Ari Kuutti was spinning the ice road with his old cooped-up Massey Ferguson tractor. The weather was getting colder after the mild period.

Kuutti, who is the chairman of the association, has been skating the ice road with the same equipment for decades, as he has lived in Laukansaari almost his entire life. This winter, too, he has already hit the road five times.

On Saturday morning, however, Kuutti noticed small cracks in the ice. They often appear when the air cools and the ice shrinks.

He felt that it was not safe to move on the ice with a tractor and decided to turn back.

However, the man did not reach the shore, because on the way there the ice broke under the tractor. The tractor began to sink into the ice.

Kuutti opened the tractor door, jumped from the booth first onto the ice floes and from there onto the solid ice. Once there, he turned to look behind him.

Only a small part of the cab was visible from the tractor before it and its winches sank under the water.

“It went very quickly,” says Kuutti.

According to the sea map, there is about 30 meters of water at the sinking site.

A tractor the sinking upsets Kuutti a lot, but still he wasn’t startled by what happened. Kuutti has lived in Laukansaari for a large part of his life and, like the islanders, is also used to the uncertainty of the ice.

After Saturday, Kuutti has driven his car on the ice several times again. Many other islanders have done the same. The spot where the tractor sank is marked, and the ice road goes around the spot.

According to Ari Kuut, the people of Laukansaari have traditionally used the ice road when the ice was about 20 centimeters thick.

“Based on decades of experience, it is ice that can be used safely by cars of reasonable size. That’s when we’ve moved onto the ice road,” says Kuutti.

“Everyone can draw their own line. For some, less can be enough, and someone insists that it must be 50 cents, and even then it’s still scary. You always move there at your own risk. That’s the principle of the ice road.”

A tractor however, the sinking made some of the islanders think about their own safety limits. Some are wondering if traffic to the island should be organized differently.

“Yes, it scared me,” says a resident of Laukansaari Pia Haikarainen from the sinking of the tractor.

Soon and Kari Haikarainen is going on another winter as permanent residents of Laukansaari. Before that, they have been residents of the island during their free time.

At the moment, however, the Haikaraise are in their second home in Juva, less than 90 kilometers away from their home island, for the third week.

They left the island in early January, when they were told that the ice road would be put into use and the ferry would stop operating. The storks felt that the ice road was not yet durable enough for their cars. The couple has to get to the mainland for work almost every day.

“In quite a few places, private ice roads are only opened when the ice is 28-30 centimeters thick. Laukansaari’s ice road has had a different practice,” says Pia Haikarainen.

“People have used small and light cars. They have been used to traveling on ice for decades and dared to drive even on thinner ice. We are a cautious and newer population.”

The journey from Laukansaari to the mainland is a good seven kilometers along the ice road. The picture was taken fresh after the tractor fell through the ice into the lake.

The couple hopes that the movement of the islanders would now be reconsidered from a safety perspective. In such a way that variable winters, the current heavier car fleet and people’s commute to work would be taken into account more and more.

“This is certainly some kind of lesson that in the future we will consider a little more carefully when the ferry will stop operating. You have to be sure that the ice road will last. Modern winters are now such that you can’t find out about them anymore. We may have to act differently in the following winters and pay attention to these things,” says Pia Haikarainen.

“Ferry to go and immediately”, says for his part Tom Lindholm.

He has lived in Laukansaari permanently for 25 years and before that as a free-time resident since 1953.

Lindholm is retired, but his wife is working. However, the wife is at the moment, like the Haikarainen, in a city home in a shelter, because driving on ice doesn’t feel safe now. Lindholm remains on the island.

“We can’t live in a situation where people risk their lives to go there and ride because the attitudes are outdated,” says Lindholm.

“The situation gets worse every year because the climate is warming.”

In Lindholm’s opinion, there should be a stronger ferry to Laukansaari than the current one and a ferry connection that also works in winter. He points out that it is similar to some other Pihlajavesi islands, even though the water journey to the mainland is shorter than Laukansaari.

Tiekunna according to chairman Ari Kuut, the durability of the ice and the need for a raft are always evaluated according to the situation. According to him, in some freezing winters, the ice road has been in use and the ferry out of use for up to five months. In another exceptionally mild winter, the ferry went through the winter because no ice of sufficient strength formed.

Kuutti is aware that there are different opinions about the movement of the islanders among the road members.

“I am open to all options. Whatever the group decides in time, we’ll go with it,” he says.

“The official way of doing things is that [tiekunnan] the management board takes care of practical matters and the annual meeting makes the guidelines.”

I’m a stork the couple is monitoring the weather and ice development for the time being. On Tuesday, Kari Haikarainen went with another Saarilainen to measure the thickness of the ice: it was 26–31 centimeters.

“We’re getting pretty close to the right readings,” he says.

“But we’re not going there yet,” adds Pia Haikarainen.

“There are more plus days to come here. Large temperature fluctuations cause cracks in the ice. Yes, we’re still waiting for a longer steady period of frost, so that the ice would get stronger. And even then, we’ll leave carefully.”