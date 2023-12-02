It is snowing heavily in various places in Europe this weekend. In the Netherlands, more than five centimeters may fall locally on Sunday; the KNMI warns of slippery conditions. In Germany, the snow is already causing nuisance in many places; For example, air traffic in Munich is completely at a standstill. A lot of snow also fell in the Alps in recent days. Various ski areas in Austria will therefore open earlier.

