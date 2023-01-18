Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

The wintry weather change is slowly reaching Germany. The national weather service gives a snow guarantee – by the weekend at the latest.

Offenbach – Austria is buried under a thick blanket of snow. This creates chaos, accidents and even power outages. While in Bavaria the first power lines buckle under the snow load, the turn to winter weather is still to come in other parts of Germany. Because after the warm and stormy last few weeks, it is now getting chilly. In some places it is supposed to snow heavily.

Weather change confirmed: New chance for winter – “Be careful”

According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), the winter weather should really get going on Thursday, January 19th. In the north-west of Germany, snow, sleet and rain in low-lying areas should give people a foretaste of the weekend. In the south and east it should remain dry and sunny until the afternoon. But then snow will fall in places. According to the DWD, the temperature reaches its maximum at zero to four degrees.

In the mountains there is already permafrost at night down to minus seven degrees. Therefore, a “more or less thick snow cover” could form. Meteorologist Marco Manitta from the weather forecast center therefore issues a warning: “Be careful when you are out and about.”

Winter weather and its “typical side effects”: At least until the beginning of next week

During the night of Friday, January 20th, the weather calmed down a bit. Most showers subside – except in the northwest. The weather expert Manitta from the DWD warns that more snow will cover the North Sea area, which can make the roads slippery overnight. There is also a risk of black ice on the roadways in other parts of Germany. Snow will continue to fall during Friday, especially in the north-west and between the Alps and the Bavarian Forest.

The weekend then heralds the winter intermezzo in the remaining parts of Germany. Snow is supposed to roll in from the east, which will cause heavy snowfall in places. So far, the DWD has not been able to say much about quality and quantity. But the wintry weather should be maintained at least “with the typical side effects” until the beginning of next week. And all regions of Germany should get a part of the late winter miracle.

Meanwhile, the next “snow roller” is announced in Austria. This is welcome news for the operators of the ski areas, and a great reason for caution for almost all road users. Meanwhile, the German weather forecast for February looks worrying in a different way. A meteorologist calls the predicted average temperature for the first two months of 2023 “a single catastrophe”.