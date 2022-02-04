More than 250,000 households are without power and more than 5,500 flights have been canceled in the United States due to wintry weather. More than 100 million Americans in an area stretching from the southern state of Texas to Maine in the northeast of the country are currently on weather warnings. The National Weather Service speaks of “impossible travel conditions” in some areas.
