Severe cold wave and heavy fog havoc all over northern India affected normal life and air, rail and road service remained affected till morning. The cold conditions were such that the mercury reached below zero in the plains and the mercury in Mount Abu remained at zero. According to the weather center, the weather is expected to change from Saturday and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rains in many places on January 03. The weather will be bad till January 4.

In Haryana, Narnaul was zero decimal two degrees, Hisar one degree, Rohtak two degrees, Amritsar two degrees, Faridkot around zero and Bathinda mercury one degree due to the cold and dense fog. Except Narnaul, Sirsa and Rohtak, dense fog enveloped the rest of the northwest, affecting air flights. The fierce cold and dense fog in Chandigarh did not leave a single flight from the international airport and did not cause any inconvenience to the passengers. Long distance and short distance trains are also running late. Apart from this, road traffic was seen creeping till morning. Light sunshine came later in the afternoon which gave slight relief from the cold.

The mercury of Delhi was less than Shimla and equal to Chandigarh. Shimla has six degrees, Ambala four degrees, Karnal three degrees, Bhiwani three degrees, Ludhiana four degrees, Patiala four degrees, Gurdaspur, Halwara three degrees, Adampur three degrees, Delhi one degree, Srinagar minus six degrees, Jammu four degrees. .

Churu coldest in Rajasthan, Mount Abu at zero

According to the Meteorological Department, Churu in Rajasthan was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees with an improvement of four degrees. At the same time, people have got relief from the harsh winter due to the increase in minimum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. In most parts, the maximum temperature was recorded from 17.9 ° C to 22 ° C.

Sheetalhar in Haryana-Punjab, mercury down 1.2 degree in Hisar

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Friday and the minimum temperature reached minus 1.2 degree Celsius in Hisar. Meteorological Department officials said that due to dense fog in the morning in both the states, visibility decreased significantly. He said that the minimum temperature at different places went below normal. The minimum temperature in Haryana’s Hisar on Thursday went down to eight degrees Celsius below normal. Hisar was the coldest place in both states. Chandigarh, the shared capital of the two states, recorded a temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius. There is also an outbreak of cold in Punjab. Faridkot recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the mercury rolled down to minus nine degrees

Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir on Friday as well and on New Year the minimum temperature in many places in the valley went below the freezing point. Officials said that water temperatures in several reservoirs, including water reservoirs, froze after the temperature dropped in the valley. Met officials said that the temperature in Gulmarg in North Kashmir was recorded at minus 9 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley. In Pahalgam, the base camp in South Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, the mercury dropped to minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. Officials said the dry weather disappointed hundreds of tourists at the famous ski-resort in Gulmarg, waiting for snow to fall on the new year. He said, however, large snowflakes on the grassland at various places in the resort were making the New Year celebrations more captivating.

Kashmir highway, Leh and Mughal road closed

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway connecting Jammu and Kashmir with other parts of the country remained closed for repair operations on Friday. A traffic police official said the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway connecting Union Territory of Ladakh to the Kashmir Valley has been closed for the winter season due to slippery growth on the route. At the same time, 86 km long Mughal road connecting Shopian in South Kashmir to Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region is also closed due to snowfall and slippery conditions on the road. However, traffic will continue from the border town of Kargil to Leh.

Relief in Himachal

The blazing sun in Himachal Pradesh brought relief from the bitter cold. The weather in the mountains was pleasant but there is a possibility of rain and snow due to western disturbances in the next twenty four hours.