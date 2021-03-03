I.In the coming days it could get really cold again in Germany. Freezing temperatures are expected at night, especially at the weekend. An overview from the individual federal states:

In Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein Sun and clouds alternate again and again in the coming days. On Wednesday it will initially remain foggy and overcast, said the German Weather Service (DWD). At noon it loosens up a bit and the sun shows up. The maximum daily values ​​are between five degrees on the Danish border and 13 degrees in Hamburg. Thursday starts cloudy with light drizzle. Temperatures around five degrees are reached. At night there can be light snow showers on the Baltic Sea coast, which ensure smooth roads. The temperatures drop to minus four degrees. On Friday it is mostly cheerful, with values ​​around four degrees. There may be light snow showers in the east of Schleswig-Holstein.

In the very south, in Bavaria, must be expected with a gruesome weather for the weekend. After a sunny Wednesday – with maximum temperatures of twelve to 17 degrees – the weather in Bavaria turns rainy. In the night of Thursday, clouds gradually gather in the rest of Bavaria, and in some places there are short showers. The lows are between minus two and five degrees. During the day the sun comes out again on the Alps, otherwise there may be showers during the day. The maximum temperatures are between nine and 16 degrees. On Friday it rains or snows in the higher altitudes. In the north of Bavaria, the sun shows up more and more during the day.

Winter is also coming Berlin and Brandenburg back – for the next two days. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects light rain occasionally on Thursday, and sleet can sometimes occur in the northern half of Brandenburg. The maximum values ​​are between five degrees in the Uckermark, seven degrees in Berlin and ten degrees in the Elbe-Elster region. For Friday, DWD meteorologists expect sleet in the south of Brandenburg. Elsewhere it should be cheerful. The thermometer will probably show between three and six degrees. There is no longer any trace of the winter weather at the weekend. The maximum temperatures on Saturday are still in the cool single-digit plus range, but it should be bright and dry.





Rain, fog and snow will ensure uncomfortable weather in the coming days Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Wednesday starts cloudy, with fog and high fog on the coast. In the south of the country it will be sunnier from the afternoon. The maximum daily values ​​are between 5 degrees on the Baltic Sea and 13 degrees inland. At night it becomes all over again, and it comes to rain and sleet. On Thursday it will be overcast all day with temperatures of up to four degrees. Occasionally it can rain and snow again and again. At night, temperatures drop to minus four degrees and the streets can be slippery. On Friday it clears up and it stays bright all day. The maximum values ​​are between three and five degrees during the day. At night, the temperatures then drop to minus seven degrees.

The Hesse have to be prepared for changeable weather in the coming days. On Wednesday it will initially remain dry and serene. The maximum temperatures are between 14 and 18 degrees. In the night of Thursday, however, dense clouds come in, and occasionally rain can also fall. In the course of the day it should continue to rain, sometimes like a shower. It cools down to 9 to 13 degrees. In the night of Friday it will remain cloudy according to the information. At temperatures as low as minus two degrees, it can snow in the lower parts of the country in the morning. During the course of the day, rain and snow can initially continue to fall. Then, according to the DWD, it loosens up and it stays dry. The sun also shows itself from time to time. The temperatures are between four and eight degrees.

The weather in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and in Saarland becomes changeable. Wednesday is initially bright and dry. The maximum temperatures are between 14 and 18 degrees. In the night of Thursday, however, dense clouds gather. From the second half of the night on, rain can fall. During the day it stays wet, sometimes it should be showering. It cools down to 9 to 13 degrees. In the night of Friday it will be cloudy according to the information. At times rain falls, which can turn into snow at temperatures of up to minus two degrees in the mountains. During the day it can continue to rain, but then it loosens up and it stays dry. At three to eight degrees, according to the DWD, the sun also shows up at times.